Eritrea: Material Donation to Naewdv

Eritrean community in Switzerland donated nine wheel chairs to the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

At the handing over ceremony conducted at the central office of the association, Ms. Senait Tewoldemedhin, representative of the community, said that supporting war disabled veterans is the responsibility of every citizen and called on others to follow the noble example.

Indicating that the support was in continuation of the initiative the nationals in Switzerland have been taking, Mr. Mohammed-Nur Idris, head of Organizational Affairs and Information of the association, expressed appreciation for the support the nationals have extended.