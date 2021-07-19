Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

16 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, nine patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Senafe (3), Adi-Kuala (1), Mai-Aini (1), Tserona (1), Dekemhare (1), and Adi-Keih (1); Southern Region. The last three patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, twenty-three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (14), Central (5), and Anseba (4) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,043 while the number of deaths stands at 30.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,402.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

16 July 2021

