Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions National Mosque Complex

16 July 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 16th July 2021, commissioned the National Mosque of Ghana Complex, at a brief ceremony at Nima.

The edifice contains a grand mosque which is the second largest in West Africa, an office complex for the National Chief Imam, a clinic fitted with laboratories and a pharmacy, a library and a morgue.

With the current and immediate past Presidents of the Republic of Niger, their Excellencies Mohammed Bazoum and Mahamadou Issoufou, and Professor Ali Erbaş, President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs of Turkey, present, President Akufo-Addo applauded the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, as well as the Government and people of the Republic of Turkey for its financial and technical support offered towards the construction of the Complex.

"The minaret of this mosque is very visible from many parts of Accra. For me, it is not just the beauty that it adds to Accra's skyline that excites me necessarily. I am even more excited by the fact that, as a Christian-majority country, a symbol of Islam can beautifully adorn our landscape, and expose the beauty of religious harmony that we enjoy in Ghana, and which continues to be the envy of the rest of the world," the President said.

Acknowledging the importance of a mosque in the theological architecture of Islam, he noted that Prophet Mohammed's Mosque in Madina continues to be a site of pilgrimage for devotees from across the world.

The mosque, President Akufo-Addo explained, is not just a place of prayer, stressing that "it is a hub for social and cultural activities. In other words, a mosque is supposed to bring people together, and not divide them".

He, thus, urged the National Chief Imam and members of the Muslim fraternity to use the occasion of the commissioning of the Complex to foster even further the unity of the Muslim Ummah in Ghana, and, by extension, the unity of the Ghanaian people.

"This beautiful Complex is a replica of the famous Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, which has become one of the most visited mosques in the world for the purposes of tourism. I expect that we should also nurture and take care of this mosque, and build its profile as a tourist destination for travelers to our country," he said.

President Akufo-Addo continued, "Fortunately, our Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture is a devout Muslim and an astute business man, and I expect him to craft an appropriate strategy to make this beautiful edifice a place of pilgrimage".

On his part, the President pledged to continue to serve Ghanaians with all his strength and with all his heart.

"I shall continue to be faithful to my presidential oath, and, hopefully, I can count on your support and the support of the Ghanaian people to make our country great and strong," he added.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X