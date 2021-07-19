Algeria Condemns Support of Moroccan Diplomatic Representation to Alleged "Kabyle People's Right to Self-Determination"

16 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad "strongly" condemned in a statement Friday, "a particularly dangerous drift" of the Moroccan diplomatic representation in New York, which has recently delivered to the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement an official note in which Morocco publicly and explicitly supports a so-called "right to self-determination of the Kabyle people."

The Moroccan diplomatic representation in New York delivered to all the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement an official note whose content formally enshrines the commitment of the Kingdom of Morocco in a hostile campaign against Algeria, through a public and explicit support to an alleged "right to self-determination of the Kabyle people" who, according to the said note, would suffer "the longest foreign occupation."

This double allegation is an acknowledgement of guilt regarding the multiform Moroccan support currently given to a known terrorist group, as was the case with the support to the terrorist groups that bloodied Algeria during the "black decade."

This Moroccan diplomatic communication is adventurous, irresponsible and manipulative. It is a short-sighted, simplistic and vain attempt to cultivate an outrageous combination between a decolonization issue duly recognized as such by the international community and which is only a plot directed against the unity of the Algerian nation.

The communication directly attacks the principles and agreements that build Algerian-Moroccan relations. It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

Algeria strongly condemns this dangerous drift, including for the Kingdom of Morocco within his internationally recognized borders.

In the situation created by a dubious diplomatic act committed by an ambassador, Algeria, a sovereign and indivisible Republic, has the right to expect a clarification from the Kingdom of Morocco on this very serious incident.

