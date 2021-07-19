South Africa: Making Sense of the Violence - SA Social Media and the Poor 'Weaponised By the Leaders of Chaos'

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

'We need a radical ethical transformation,' said economist Iraj Abedian during a Daily Maverick webinar discussion on the recent violence and unrest that has rocked the country.

Economist Iraj Abedian convened with Daily Maverick journalist Desiree Erasmus and host Marianne Thamm at a Daily Maverick webinar event on Sunday evening to unpack the violence which has unfolded in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this week and look at where South Africa is headed.

"It's been a hell of a ride. It's been emotional; it's been traumatic," said Erasmus, who has been on the ground reporting on the violence in her home province of KwaZulu-Natal for the past week.

"The devastation that I saw was unprecedented," she said.

That being said, Erasmus said what she is experiencing now, after a week of carnage, is a sense of "hope and renewal" that she believed she had lost.

This was after she had seen community members come together in droves to clean up and rebuild what was lost.

Abedian agreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa's remarks on Friday that the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is not an "ethnic mobilisation", but a strategy where the instigators of this insurrection sought to "paralyse the economy"...

