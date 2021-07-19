South Africa: Life Esidimeni's Bereaved Families Call for Progress On a Living Monument for the Victims

analysis

In an open letter, families of the Life Esidimeni victims say they are concerned that the government has not made progress on the 'living monument' meant to be constructed in tribute to the lives lost in the tragedy five years ago.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Dear Gauteng Department of Health and the Government of the Republic of South Africa,

It has been five years since mental health patients were moved from Life Esidimeni to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that were unlicensed and vastly unprepared to deal with their needs.

One hundred and forty-four of the patients - our loved ones - who were moved in the Gauteng Mental Health Marathon project passed away in tragic and inhuman conditions.

It has been three years since the end of the alternative dispute resolution process, chaired by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

He instructed the government to erect a monument in a prominent and appropriate location to memorialise the loss and suffering caused during the Life Esidimeni tragedy, within 12 months of the order.

This monument, according to Moseneke, would be to honour the human dignity and vulnerability of mental health patients and would serve as a reminder...