South Africa: Seize the Moment - Ramaphosa Must Give Cabinet Dead Wood the Axe

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Wayne Duvenage

Millions of South Africans are breathing a sigh of relief as order is restored and looted supplies are replenished. However, it is the unpacking by socio-political analysts that we need to dissect and heed, as we expose the underlying issues of why South Africa was forced to dodge a seriously damaging bullet.

As we celebrate the nationalism and camaraderie portrayed through community action across all sectors of society to protect property, lives and livelihoods, followed by the inspirational acts of the clean-up, one gets a sense of the depth of the humanity and ubuntu that binds us as a nation. However, one also gets a sense that many may not have grasped the depth of the danger we were, and may still be, in.

In a country with the highest rate of inequality in the world (and growing), coupled with a ruling party both politically divided and steeped in a conflicted anti-corruption journey, the gravity of the past week's crisis is attracting significant discussion and realisation of how precariously close we came to losing control of law and order.

Aside from our witness of an ineffective state intelligence agency, along with a police force largely unfit to manage the chaos...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

