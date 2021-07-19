South Africa: Highways to Hell - a Trail of Destruction Between Johannesburg and Durban

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

As KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng begin counting the economic and social costs of last week's violent looting and destruction, Daily Maverick's Shiraaz Mohamed drove from Johannesburg to Durban to photograph the trail of destruction.

The trail of destruction caused by looters is visible in several areas between Johannesburg and Durban, particularly once you pass Harrismith and enter KwaZulu-Natal. The sight of burnt buildings, cars and debris is common place, as is the growing food lines thanks to disrupted supply chains.

In Ladysmith, looters targeted the Defy warehouse situated on the outskirts of the town. At the height of the looting, fridges, washing machines and other white goods were stashed in a bush for collection later on. Here a group of men are seen trying to carry a double-door fridge on 15 July 2021. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed) Police in Ladysmith discovered looted goods in a veld and set up a cordon. Looters who returned to collect the goods were dispersed by police firing rubber bullets. But the small number of police battled to contain the many looters. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed) In Mooi River, a minibus from the Western Cape Public Order Policing stood at the Mooi Plaza. Violence was carried out on...

