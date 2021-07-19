Kenya: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Notebook - Day 6

17 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Children's art impresses Team Kenya players, officials

*****

The team reception area at the New Plaza Hotel here is awash with pieces of children's art. The children, drawn from elementary schools and high schools, have awed the Team Kenya delegation here with their grasp of Kiswahili which is inscribed on canvas and paper paintings that have been hung up strategically on walls from the lounge area to the players 'dining rooms. Community engagement is very much on Team Kenya's menu as part of the partnership between the City of Kurume, the Government of Kenya and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

Fears over Covid-19 spread outside Tokyo

*****

Prefectures (provinces) neighbouring Tokyo are bracing themselves for a rise in Covid-19 cases, according to local media reports.

"Less than a week after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo, the capital reported 1,271 new cases on Friday, a day after it saw 1,308, the highest daily count since January 21," the Japan Times reports.

"In past virus waves, cases started to surge first in major cities before spreading to other regions of the country, posing a challenge for Tokyo's neighboring prefectures, where new cases are beginning to rise," the paper added, quoting infectious disease experts as saying that Tokyo's weekly rolling average of new cases could reach 2,400 within four weeks if infections continue to emerge at current pace.

High alert over expected cyber attacks

*****

Japan's media is also reporting concerns over possible cyberattacks targeting the Tokyo Olympics. "In recent years, an increasing number of attacks have been reported -- some conducted for money, others allegedly state-sponsored," the Japan Times reported Friday.

"Institutions linked to the Tokyo Olympics are boosting their vigilance under the scenario that offenders may commit cyber attacks for fame or political reasons at a time when the sporting event with almost no spectators amid the Covid-19 pandemic is drawing international attention," the newspaper added.

Handy tips on local conversations

*****

Learning local language while on foreign land is extremely important, especially for encounters with police. Some important questions a police officer in japan would ask include: Sumimasen, go-kyōryoku onegai shimasu (Excuse me, can I have your cooperation, please?), or: Doko ni mukatte-iru-n desu ka? (Where are you headed) or: Doko ni iku tokoro desu ka? (Where are you going?). The residence card for locals is known as zairyū kādo, and identification (e.g. passport) is shōmeisho. If you are daring enough, you can throw in: Sumimasen, keisatsu techō o misete kudasai (Excuse me, please show me your police badge).

