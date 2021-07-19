South Africa: Language, Culture, Identity and Historical Legacy At Core of Simmering Tension At Stellenbosch University

18 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt

It is clear that there are many debates circulating around language at the university. More robust debate is needed within university spaces.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The language tension at Stellenbosch University (SU) is deep-seated and far-reaching. The debate, again sparked at the start of 2021 after alleged incidents of the prohibition of Afrikaans came to the fore, is not new. While its complexities go far back, the same bones of contention are at its epicentre.

There has always been "an outcry" around language at SU, said William Sezoe, a second-year education student at the university.

"It is always a debate around Afrikaans and its position at Stellenbosch University," said Sezoe, who wants to return to his hometown to teach youngsters in Afrikaans.

Sezoe was one of the five SU students who appeared in a documentary titled Listen to share their experiences of language exclusion - specifically the infringement of Afrikaans, stemming from an allegedly loosely applied language policy. The documentary speaks largely to the Afrikaans-speaking students' experiences of a mainly English approach to instruction at SU, and in some cases trickling down to residence corridors. Its release in June is one of the developments...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X