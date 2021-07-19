South Africa: Language, Culture, Identity and Historical Legacy At Core of Simmering Tension At Stellenbosch University

analysis

It is clear that there are many debates circulating around language at the university. More robust debate is needed within university spaces.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The language tension at Stellenbosch University (SU) is deep-seated and far-reaching. The debate, again sparked at the start of 2021 after alleged incidents of the prohibition of Afrikaans came to the fore, is not new. While its complexities go far back, the same bones of contention are at its epicentre.

There has always been "an outcry" around language at SU, said William Sezoe, a second-year education student at the university.

"It is always a debate around Afrikaans and its position at Stellenbosch University," said Sezoe, who wants to return to his hometown to teach youngsters in Afrikaans.

Sezoe was one of the five SU students who appeared in a documentary titled Listen to share their experiences of language exclusion - specifically the infringement of Afrikaans, stemming from an allegedly loosely applied language policy. The documentary speaks largely to the Afrikaans-speaking students' experiences of a mainly English approach to instruction at SU, and in some cases trickling down to residence corridors. Its release in June is one of the developments...