South Africa: Threatening Language - Former MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe and the Courts

19 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion

Despite his protestations that he does not support violence, former MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe's own words suggest that he is inviting violence on those who have tried to hold him to account.

Kebby Maphatsoe - former president of the now disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) - sent a letter to ANC officials last week, reported in City Press (17 July), stating, "We are not in support of any instability or violence." This is a lie.

The lie is connected to Daily Maverick in two ways. Firstly, Maphatsoe made a direct threat on the MKMVA WhatsApp chat group on 2 April last year against the DM columnist Omry Makgoale (an MK veteran), who was first applicant of five MK veterans who made a successful application to the South Gauteng High Court in 2016, alleging misuse of funds of the MKMV Trust Fund by Maphatsoe and three other executive members of the fund. (One of the applicants, Don Sipho Mashele, has since died of Covid-19).

In their action against Maphatsoe and his fellow trust fund directors, Makgoale and his fellow MK applicants were represented by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC and advocate Nobuntu Mbelle, on behalf of Webber Wentzel attorneys, acting...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

