Zimbabwe: FAZ Wield Axe, Zifa Take Time

UNDER-FIRE Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, could find himself the luckier of the two Balkan coaches, who have been plying their trade, in Southern Africa, in the past 18 months.

Loga and Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic were appointed five days apart, at the beginning of last year, on identical two-year contracts.

However, Micho is out of a job, with just a few months remaining on his contract, while the other is still roaming around, despite the numerous red flags.

The Serbian was sacked after enduring a torrid time, at the helm of Chipolopolo, and the final nail, it appears, was the team's dismal performance at the 2021 COSAFA Cup.

Zambia, who were holders of the regional title, were humiliated by Lesotho and Eswatini, before registering a win and draw against Botswana and South Africa, on their way out of the competition, at the first hurdle.

This meant that, for the first time in COSAFA Cup history, Zambia failed to make it to the knock-out round, of a tournament they have won five times.

FAZ, who have always taken their football seriously, were swift to act, in the best for their national team, and country, following the latest disappointment.

"FAZ can confirm that it has reached a mutual separation agreement with its senior Men's National Team coach Milutin "Micho' Sredojevic."

Micho was appointed on February 3 last year, just five days after Loga was unveiled by ZIFA, in Harare.

Since then, the two coaches have travelled parallel directions.

While Loga could claim success, in helping Zimbabwe cross the line to qualify for the 2021 AFCON finals, Micho failed after inheriting a team, which had lost their opening to matches, to Algeria and Botswana, under Aggrey Chiyangi.

Historians of African football have been perusing their records to check whether Loga is the first coach to qualify for the AFCON finals after winning just one qualifier.

Zimbabwe were in the same group and had four points when Loga came in.

Chipolopolo had no point when Micho came in.

However, by the time the qualifiers, ended, the two countries were only separated by just a point.

Micho picked seven points, in four games, while Loga picked four points, in as many matches.

Micho had a 58.3 percent success in AFCON qualifiers while Loga was at 33.3 percent.

At the CHAN finals, Zimbabwe finished last of the pile, in the 16-team tournament, while Zambia were sixth, after reaching the quarter-finals.

The Warriors ended the CHAN finals winless, for the first time, in their history.

Zambia finished the group stages unbeaten, following the 2-0 win over Tanzania, and the draws against Guinea, and Namibia. Still, Micho's 41.6 percent success was better than Loga's zero percent.

The COSAFA Cup put both coaches under more scrutiny as they lead the two most successful teams, at the regional event.

Six-time winners Zimbabwe, bowed out without a win, again their worst performance, in the tournament's history.

They also blew a 17-match unbeaten record, which had stood for six years, when they lost 0-2 to Namibia.

And, for the second straight tournament, Zimbabwe, under Loga, finished bottom of the overall standings, with two points.

Loga has argued that the Covid-19 situation complicated his work, especially when Zimbabwe participated, at the CHAN finals.

With ZIFA set to meet, for a way forward, before the World Cup qualifiers, it remains to be seen whether Loga will still be in charge, come September.

Zimbabwe are set to play South Africa and Ethiopia, in two months' time, in Group G of the global qualifiers, which also include Ghana.

Comparisons between Loga and Micho

LOGA'S STATS:

Results:

Friendlies

Zim 0-0 Malawi

AFCON Qualifiers

Algeria 3-1 Zim, Zim 2-2 Algeria, Botswana 0-1

Zim, Zim 0-2 Zambia.

CHAN finals:

Cameroon 1-0 Zim, Burkina Faso 3-1 Zim,

Zim 0-1 Mali.

COSAFA Cup

Zim 0-0 Mozambique (Cosafa), Zim 2- 2 Malawi (Cosafa), Zim 0-2 Namibia (Cosafa), Zim 1-2 Senegal (Cosafa)

Overall success (failure) ratio:

1 win, 4 draws, 7 losses

7 points out of 36 (19.4%)

Win success (failure) ratio:

1 out of 12 games (8.3%)

AFCON qualifying success:

1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses

4 points out of 12 (33.3%)

CHAN success (failure) ratio:

0 wins, 0 draws, 3 losses (0%)

COSAFA success (failure) ratio:

0 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses

2 points out of 12 (16.6%)

Micho stats:

Results:

Friendlies: Zam 1-0 Malawi, Zam 1-0 Malawi, Kenya 2-1 Zam, SA 2-1 Zam, Ethiopia 2-3 Zam, Ethiopia 1-3 Zambia, Senegal 3-1 Zambia, Benin 2-2 Zambia, Sudan 0-1 Zam.

AFCON qualifiers:

Zam 2-1 Botswana, Botswans 1-0 Zam, Zam 3-3 Algeria, Zimbabwe 0-2 Zam.

CHAN finals:

Zam 2-0 Tanzania, Zam 1-1 Guinea, Namibia 0-0 Zambia, Morocco 3-1 Zam

COSAFA Cup:

Zam 1-2 Lesotho, Eswatini 1-0 Zam, Botswana 1-2 Zam, South Africa 0-0 Zam.

Overall success (failure) ratio:

9 wins, 6 draws, 7 losses

33 points out of 63 (52.3%)

Win success (failure) ratio:

9 out of 21 games (42.8%)

AFCON qualifying success ratio:

2 wins, 1 draw, 1 loss

7 points out of 12 (58.3%)

CHAN success (failure) ratio:

1 win, 2 draws, 1 loss (41.6%)

COSAFA success (failure) ratio:

1 win, 1 draws, 2 losses

4 points out of 12 (33.3%)