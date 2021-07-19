Zimbabwe: Mat South Seeks National Hero Status for Choeni

19 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

The Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland South province has applied to the national leadership to confer national hero status to their provincial chairman Cde Rabelani Choeni.

Cde Choeni (71) succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Friday at his rural home in the Malusingani area under Beitbridge West Constituency.

Zanu PF's provincial political commissar Cde Japhet Dube last night said they had sent all the necessary documentation to their national party office.

"His passing on is a huge blow to the party and the people of Matabeleland South," he said.

"We have since sent our request to the national party leadership for him to be conferred with the national hero status. Our hope is that we will get feedback tomorrow (today)".

Family spokesperson Mrs Mbongeleni Muleya said although they were waiting for the Zanu PF leadership to confirm the heroes' status on their brother, they had set his burial for Tuesday.

"We are waiting to hear from the Zanu PF leadership on issues concerning his hero status. However, we have set Tuesday as the tentative day for his burial in the Malusungani area," she said.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Matabeleland South chairman Cde Section Ncube said on Saturday that the province will be poorer without Cde Choeni, who was also the ZNLWVA provincial secretary for health.

"Matabeleland South has been robbed, it's a painful experience that Covid-19 is wreaking havoc. I was with him in 1975 at Morogoro in Tanzania and we trained together.

"We are hoping that our senior leadership will look into his case and the work he did for the nation and accord him befitting hero status. We will also make recommendations in that regard," said Cde Ncube.

Cde Choeni joined the liberation struggle under Zipra in 1974 when he crossed to Zambia through Botswana.

He then travelled to Morogoro, Tanzania, where he received military training and was appointed a medical man.

In 1976, he operated at GCB Gokwe region which was later known as the Northern front.

During the same year, he was promoted to Zone Medical man and later the Zone Commander.

In 1978, he was elevated to the position of Deputy Regional Medical Man, a rank he held until the cease-fire period.

He is survived by wife Lydia, one child, and five grandchildren.

Meanwhile, two more senior citizens Mr Ndidzulafhi John Netsianda (79) and Daniel Mabonga (58), also succumbed to Covid-19 related compilations in Beitbridge district yesterday.

Mr Netsianda was a businessman who was involved in the business of trading in vehicles accessories and spares, while Mr Mabonga is former head of the ZRP Border Control Unit.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X