Zimbabwe: Madzvamuse On Cestoball World Cup

CESTOBALL Association of Zimbabwe are excited about the prospects of participating at the inaugural World Cup next year in May.

The sport was launched last year in Zimbabwe. Cestoball is a team sport, similar to that of netball, which originated in Argentina, in the late 19th century.

CAZ president, Amon Madzvamuse attended a virtual meeting, about the global event last Thursday.

"This is the first of its kind, so there is a lot that needs to be contributed as Africa, Asia, America and Europe, so that we come up with one document that will bind everybody.

"We needed to look at how we are to select the technical officials, with Covid-19, how best can we make it by May 2022.

"We needed to look at where Covid-19 is hitting hard and where it is not and who has the capacity to host," said Madzvamuse.

The World Cup is expected to take place either in India or Argentina.

"In terms of the hosting country, Covid-19 will give us the direction. We are getting guidelines from the two countries, second week of August.

"After they present their guidelines, then we can say we are going for that particular country," said Madzvamuse.

Zimbabwe automatically qualified by virtue of being one of the few African countries which have the sport.

"It will be historic to be there, the first World Cup, the first time to be there.

"Also, we are running around to mobilise as many African countries, as possible, to come on board.

"So, far, there is us and Kenya. We were given automatic qualification by virtue of being the first African country, to join cestoball. "We must take this opportunity with both hands.

"I think we would want to send more people because we want to learn. So, we can have 10 non-sitting coaches to go, because we want to learn," said Madzvamuse. They are looking at fielding both men and women teams.