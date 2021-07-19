Zimbabwe: Madzvamuse On Cestoball World Cup

19 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

CESTOBALL Association of Zimbabwe are excited about the prospects of participating at the inaugural World Cup next year in May.

The sport was launched last year in Zimbabwe. Cestoball is a team sport, similar to that of netball, which originated in Argentina, in the late 19th century.

CAZ president, Amon Madzvamuse attended a virtual meeting, about the global event last Thursday.

"This is the first of its kind, so there is a lot that needs to be contributed as Africa, Asia, America and Europe, so that we come up with one document that will bind everybody.

"We needed to look at how we are to select the technical officials, with Covid-19, how best can we make it by May 2022.

"We needed to look at where Covid-19 is hitting hard and where it is not and who has the capacity to host," said Madzvamuse.

The World Cup is expected to take place either in India or Argentina.

"In terms of the hosting country, Covid-19 will give us the direction. We are getting guidelines from the two countries, second week of August.

"After they present their guidelines, then we can say we are going for that particular country," said Madzvamuse.

Zimbabwe automatically qualified by virtue of being one of the few African countries which have the sport.

"It will be historic to be there, the first World Cup, the first time to be there.

"Also, we are running around to mobilise as many African countries, as possible, to come on board.

"So, far, there is us and Kenya. We were given automatic qualification by virtue of being the first African country, to join cestoball. "We must take this opportunity with both hands.

"I think we would want to send more people because we want to learn. So, we can have 10 non-sitting coaches to go, because we want to learn," said Madzvamuse. They are looking at fielding both men and women teams.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X