Zimbabwe: Poverty Eradication Remains Top Priority - Zanu-PF

POVERTY alleviation and eradication remain Zanu PF's top priority with the party already having set in motion Government programmes that will ensure Zimbabwe meets the sustainable development goals improving the lives of citizens, the party's Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Affairs Dr Mike Bimha has said.

Speaking during a virtual interactive discussion between Zanu PF and the Communist Party of China, Dr Bimha said Zanu PF was working towards the attainment of sustainable development goals.

The meeting was organised by the Communist Party of China.

"Poverty alleviation for the people's wellbeing will remain at the forefront of the development agenda both to accelerate progress and set goals for the post-2019 period.

"For the attainment of the sustainable development goals, the reality of sanctions which have been felt through the economic depression of the Zimbabwean populace and continue to paralyse the nation's ability to tap its own resources must be removed," he said.

In line with the goals, the Zanu PF Government is implementing measures to eradicate poverty. The measures include recovering the economy to create opportunities and access to basic needs by all citizens, enhancing access to basic health care and education for vulnerable groups, and transforming rural service centres and growth points into economic hubs through the devolution agenda.

Five years since the adoption of the sustainable development goals, Dr Bimha said the 2020 report notes progress in some areas such as the reduction of extreme poverty, widespread immunisation and decrease in child mortality rates.

Zanu PF Politburo member Dr Sydney Sekeramayi weighed in saying platforms such as the virtual meeting provided the two great political parties with an opportunity to reassert and reaffirm fraternal ties in a bid to promote better societies for all with equally shared socio-economic prospects.

"Without doubt the Communist Party of China's 100 years of existence which has ascertained its dominance in various fields such as finance and economics, poverty alleviation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, science and technology, amongst many others compels us as Zanu PF to take stock of these achievements and to rethink our policy formulation and development framework as a country.

"Today your ideological inclination of socialism with Chinese characteristics has informed us in the global south to incessantly rise against global inequalities and socio-economic injustices that continue to act as obstacles in our quest towards self-determination and independence," said Dr Sekeremayi.

The Communist Party of China was represented by Mr Li Mingxiang, Assistant Minister of the International Department Committee of Communist Party of China, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun, director of African bureau of the international department Mr Wang Heming, and deputy director of African bureau Mr Zhou Guohui.