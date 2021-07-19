Zimbabwe: Truckers Back On Road As Violence Wanes

Cargo movement between South Africa and its neighbours, which had been affected by the orgy of violence and looting that swept across Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, has resumed following the reopening of some routes mainly, the N3 highway that leads to the port in Durban over the weekend.

The N3 national highway is South Africa's most important trade route from the port of Durban to the economic hub, Johannesburg.

The Durban port links South Africa with Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, eSwatini, DRC, and Angola.

Since violence broke out last Thursday, 28 commercial trucks were burnt to ashes in Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, resulting in most companies parking their haulage trucks to prevent further losses.

Although the N3 highway is now open, fewer trucks and buses could be seen over the weekend, as some transport firms remained cautious.

Shipping and Freight Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) chief executive officer Mr Joseph Musariri said many transporters had been sceptical about travelling to South Africa.

"The events in South Africa have negatively affected the movement of cargo within the region. Overseas cargo that passes through Durban port was no longer safe," said Mr Musariri.

In some cases, the cargo will delay reaching its intended destination because part of the road linking Johannesburg and Durban was closed.

According to a Beitbridge border official, they were processing less than 700 trucks per day, down from between 1 000 and 1 200 before the start of disturbances in South Africa.

In separate interviews, some truck drivers said they had been told by their employers to park in Zimbabwe or soon after entering South Africa until the volatile situation improved.

A Zambian trucker coming from Durban, Mr Rodney Bwalya, said he was fortunate to have left SOuth Africa before violence broke out.

"A lot of my workmates are stuck in Durban since the protests started.

"They can't offload or load their trucks. We will have a clear picture when the situation improves," he said.

Another trucker, Mr Samuel Mashayamombe said most of the trucks that were burnt or attacked were those plying South African routes.

He said those plying international routes parked their vehicles and beefed up security as soon as they got wind of the imminent chaos.

"The situation is beyond the truck drivers or employers.

"This is a difficult time for us considering that some drivers earn their salaries are based on the loads they carry during a particular period.

"So, any delay moving cargo will definitely affect our remuneration," said Mr Mashayamombe.