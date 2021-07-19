Zimbabwe: Vendors Back On Streets

Chaos is once again reigning supreme at Mupedzanhamo and Mbare markets as illegal vendors have trooped back and are encroaching into roads and their servitudes causing massive congestion especially during peak hours.

The traders were chased away last month while their illegal structures were demolished under an operation meant to bring sanity across Harare Metropolitan, but they have since resurfaced.

A visit at the site yesterday showed that the illegal traders, mostly selling second hand clothes, commonly referred to as mabhero, were displaying their wares while encroaching on both the road and its servitude.

The news crew also observed that the crowded vendors had created makeshift market stalls which they were using to sell their wares.

They were also not observing social distancing while others could be seen without the compulsory face masks.

Some vendors were also blocking traffic lights at the Mupedzanhamo area, giving motorists a hard time to pass the busy intersection.

The situation at Mupedzanhamo was almost similar with to the chaos that prevailed around Rufaro Stadium.

Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti has already said the Government will not backtrack on bringing sanity in the city and would not allow people in the province to continue disregarding the law.

"We can't develop a provincial economy with lawlessness," he said.

The road servitude being encroached is the full width of the space reserved for a road, from the properties on one side to the properties on the other side.

It is occupied by the road, verges and usually some other space and would include things like storm water drains, electricity pylons, filter lanes and roundabouts.