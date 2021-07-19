Zimbabwe: Pastor Rallies Behind Vaccination Campaign

While most religious leaders have embraced vaccination and have set the example to their flocks by being vaccinated themselves, some were still not yet in line, but on Friday, Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader, Prophet Tapiwa Freddy, got his jab and called on Zimbabweans to embrace the ongoing Government sponsored vaccination programme against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prophet Freddy was among scores of people that received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

His wife, Milanda was also vaccinated and urged Zimbabweans to heed Government's call to be inoculated.

Prophet Freddy added that Covid-19 was real and discouraged people from following conspiracy theories on vaccines, but follow scientific advice.

"I am happy that I have been vaccinated. It wasn't difficult and I would want to urge fellow Zimbabweans and Christians to be vaccinated as what Government and health experts have said.

"As Christians, we pray and we believe in healing but we should also follow the scientific opinion and what the scientists are saying. My message is that Covid-19 is real and we should stay safe and be vaccinated," he said.

He also dispelled conspiracy theories about vaccines being peddled by some religious leaders as baseless and not biblical.

The country recently took delivery of 2 million doses of vaccines that will see one million people being vaccinated.

Government has scaled up the process, targeting hotspots and rural areas.

Zimbabwe is presently experiencing a devastating third wave of the pandemic that has resulted in a rise in infections and deaths.

The majority of cases are of the highly infectious Delta variant, which was first noted in India.