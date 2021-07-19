Zimbabwe: Ugandan Ladies Complete Double Over Zim

19 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

UGANDA completed the double over Zimbabwe in the Rugby Africa Women's Cup 2021 with 33-3 win at Kyadondo Rugby Club in Kampala yesterday.

Zimbabwe had to wait until 66 minutes of this second match to score their first points of the match and the series.

Delight Dananai split the uprights, for the visitors after Rufaro Tagarira had been sent to the bin after consultation between the referee and his assistant.

While the Lady Sables seemed to have solved the scrum woes, from the first game, their lineouts were poor, and many were stolen.

It was a nervy start for Uganda but their first visit to Zimbabwe's 22 resulted in points with Charlotte Mudoola, putting the hosts on the board.

Discipline in contact remained a big issue for Uganda, seeing two yellows (to Winnie Atyang and Yvonne Najjuma), in the first half, but they went unpunished by Zimbabwe.

Uganda's second visit to Zimbabwe's 22 resulted in Peace Lekuru's first try of the game.

Minutes later, the skipper scored her second, after good hands from fellow backliners, Grace Auma and Emily Lekuru.

Zimbabwe came close to scoring when Najjuma was sent to the bin but the hosts forced a turnover, at the five-metre line, just before the half-time horn.

After the break, Lekuru went over with Mudoola converting.

Player of the game, Faith Namugga, scored one for the forwards, after the hosts recycled from one side, to the other, before the prop broke the line to score at the posts.

Uganda

Forwards: 1 Patricia Anek, 2 Yvonne Najjuma, 3 Faith Namugga, 4 Winnie Atyang, 5 Teddy Iwutung, 6 Angella Nanyonjo, 7 Mary Gloria Ayot, 8 Lydia Namabiro.

Backs: 9 Julie Nandawula, 10 Charlotte Mudoola, 11 Agnes Nakuya, 12 Peace Lekuru (captain), 13 Emilly Lekuru, 14 Grace Auma, 15 Samiya Ayikoru.

Reserves: 16 Fazila Namukwaya, 17 Peace Mirembe, 18 Lyton Nakabugo, 19 Zauma Nashuha*, 20 Maimuna Nassozi, 21 Asha Nakityo, 22 Masitula Namboozo, 23 Christine Akello.

Zimbabwe

Forwards: 1 Sikhumbuzo Sophia Muchenje, 2 Patience Harubereki, 3 Melisa Ndlovu, 4 Faith Mhungira, 5 Munashe Juliet Kudzunga, 6 Nyashandzashe Gonangombe, 7 Samantha Chirongoma, 8 Rumbidzai Liliosa Chigumbu.

Backs: 9 Constance Netsai Ngwende (captain), 10 Delight Dananai Mukomondo, 11 Wadzanai Hope Chidawa, 12 Chiwoniso Emelda Mabika, 13 Caroline Malenga, 14 Rufaro Tagarira, 15 Tanaka Elister Kanyepi.

Reserves: 16 Malanda Tinarwo, 17 Andile Sharmaine Moyo, 18 Tadiwanashe Charity Kwete, 19 Lindiwe Munerenyu, 20 Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo, 21 Gladys Shyline Mukome, 22 Precious Kudzanai Chirinda, 23 Robyn Mhembere.

