Namibia: Hockey Women Rewarded By MTC

TELECOMMUNICATIONS company MTC on Friday gave the national women's hockey team new iPhones as a token of appreciation following the team's qualification for next year's Indoor World Cup.

Tim Ekandjo of MTC handed over 18 iPhones to the players and team management as a sign of appreciation for their achievement.

"As sponsors and a country, the ladies did us proud. As soon as they returned from the competition, everyone in the country started talking about hockey and the country's triumph. As a brand, we continue to invest in the sporting dreams of the country, and we can only invite other corporate entities to bolster our efforts to seeing the country doing great on the national and international stage," he said.

Team coach Erwin Handura, meanwhile, presented the Africa Cup trophy to Ekandjo, saying they could not have achieved it without the company's support.

"We qualified for the Indoor World Cup, but that would never have been possible without our main sponsor MTC. the government cannot foot the bill alone, hence we are grateful to MTC. Today we are here to present this trophy to MTC. Place it in your boardroom or wherever the public can see the fruit of your investment," he said.

The 2021 Indoor World Cup will be held in Liege, Belgium from 3 to 7 February and Handura said they are aiming for a top three finish this time.

"We finished ninth at the last World Cup - we played six matches, won two, drew two and lost two, but now we are aiming for a top three finish.

It can be done, but we at least want to get a top six finish, because then we will qualify automatically for the next world cup and wont have to play continental qualifiers," he said.

"The Pan American qualifiers were held at the end of June so we analysed that, while we also have video clips of all the top teams so our players are busy analysing them," he added.

Captain Maggy Mengo also thanked MTC for their support.

"I want to thank MTC because their financial support took a big weight off our shoulders and we are very grateful for their support. Now we can concentrate on the world cup where we will aim to finish among the top three countries. It won't be easy, but as our coach said, it can be done," Mengo said.