Nigeria: APC Crisis - Minister Knocked for Calling Abdulrazak 'One Chance' Governor

19 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

A group, Arewa Youth Frontiers for Good Governance (AYFGG) has chided Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for calling the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq a "one chance governor."

The minister, during the unveiling of a factional All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Ilorin recently, said he regretted supporting AbdulRazaq.

"It was immediately after the governor emerged as the party's candidate for the election that it dawned on us that we had entered 'one chance," he had said.

But speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, the National Coordinator of AYFGG, Mohammed Hussaini, said it was unfortunate such a degrading comment came from a minister and a leading figure in the party.

Lai's ire was provoked because the governor has refused to dance to his tune and the political stakeholders have denied him the role of a kingmaker in Kwara State, he said.

Hussaini urged the minister to focus on the national assignment given to him instead of seeking relevance in Kwara politics.

He said AbdulRazak should be supported as he unprecedentedly transforms the state, instead of being distracted.

"We are not surprised at the vituperation of Lai Mohammed because we knew that since the coming of the Abdulrahman's government in Kwara State, the kingmaker role he expected to regale in did not come simply because Governor Abdulrahman has refused to dance to his tune or regard him as a kingmaker," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X