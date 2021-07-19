Nigeria: Sallah - As Airports Record Passengers' Surge, FAAN Restates Ban On Protocol Officers

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has insisted that protocol officers accompanying VIPs and dignitaries are not allowed at the Airports except they are travelling alongside their principals.

The Authority also said its network of Airports are fully ready for the expected surge in passenger and aircraft movement during the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, stated this in a statement on Sunday night even as Airports across the country recorded a large turnout of passengers travelling for the Tuesday's celebration.

Daily Trust also reports that many passengers expressed mixed feelings over the high cost of air fares with a one-way Lagos-Abuja flight ticket costing N65,000.

Checks by Daily Trust also indicated that many flights on some routes were fully booked as at Sunday night.

The airports authority, however, assured travelers that the nation's airports are fully ready to play host to them during and after the celebration.

To ensure safe, healthy and seamless facilitation of passengers, the Authority said it has put necessary safety measures in place, particularly with respect to the Covid-19 protocols laid down by relevant Government agencies.

It stated that the airport security architecture had been strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic at the airports.

"While we advise intending passengers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we also want to re-emphasise that protocol officers and orderlies of dignitaries will not be allowed into the airport except they are travelling alongside their principals. Only travelling passengers will be allowed into the airports," the statement said.