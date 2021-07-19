Namibia: De Bruyn Dismayed By Changes

NAMIBIA'S national cricket coach Pierre de Bruyn has reacted with shock and dismay at the new T20 World Cup groups which were announced on Friday.

Namibia have now been placed in a much tougher group from their original group which was announced shortly after their qualification in November 2019.

Namibia were originally drawn in Group B along with Bangladesh, the Netherlands and Scotland, but now after the latest draw, they were put in Group A along with Sri Lanka, Ireland and the Netherlands, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

De Bruyn said he did not understand why there was a new draw.

"I've got no idea why they changed it, and I've already spoken to Ireland and the Netherlands who are also very unhappy about the changes," he said on Saturday.

"We were not aware that they were going to change the groups and for me it doesn't make sense at all. The groups were originally determined after the results at the World Cup qualifiers. Since then we haven't played any (internationally recognised) matches, so what are they basing the changes on now, it doesn't make sense," he added.

In terms of T20 world rankings Namibia, who are ranked 19 in the world, are now in a tougher group against Sri Lanka (ninth), Ireland (12) and the Netherlands (17), while Bangladesh (10th in the world), Scotland (14), Papua New Guinea (16) and Oman (18) make up Group B.

"We are now definitely in the tougher group by far. We've got two full ICC members in Sri Lanka and Ireland, and the Netherlands which is also a very good team. So realistically speaking the other group has a much easier chance to qualify for the next round," De Bruyn said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The top two teams in Group A and B will progress to the Super 12 stage of the competition, where England, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies await in Group 1, while India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan await in Group 2.

Also here changes were made, since the original draw had Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and New Zealand in Group 1, and India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan in Group 2.

De Bruyn said their chances of advancing to the Super 12 stage would be much more difficult now.

"We are now definitely the underdogs there is no doubt about that, but I'm not looking for excuses and we need to rise to the challenge. If we were in the other group we would have been very confident of advancing - it doesn't mean we can't advance from this group, it's just going to be tougher.

"If we can advance from a group like this, it will show we have a bloody good team. We will take on the challenge, we won't shy away from it, but it doesn't make sense coming like this without any prior warning. They could at least have explained to us why they made the changes," he said.

De Bruyn said they would now also have to adapt their pre-World Cup preparation schedule. "We had already organised a pre-World Cup match against Ireland and booked the field in Dubai, but now that they are in our group it will not be ideal to play them. So we will negotiate with them on Monday and see what can be done," he said.