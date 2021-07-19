Namibia: De Lange Replaces Craven in Olympic Team

TRISTAN de Lange has replaced road cyclist Dan Craven in the Namibian Olympic team after the latter tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend.

In frantic developments over the past three days, Craven's dream of going to a third successive Olympics was shattered after a second positive test on Friday.

The president of the Namibia Cycling Federation, Axel Theissen, then informed an incredulous De Lange that he would replace Craven and after some hectic, last-minute preparations to bring his documentation in order, De Lange flew out to Tokyo yesterday to join the Namibian team.

Meanwhile, Theissen, who was supposed to be part of the Namibian Olympic team as cycling manager, also had to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19 and has been replaced by Mannie Heymans, who will fly out to Tokyo on Wednesday.

Theissen yesterday said positive Covid-19 tests over the past few days necessitated the changes.

"I did a Covid test on Monday and it came back positive, because there were still traces in my system from when I tested positive in June. Dan did a training ride with some friends last Sunday, then on Monday he went for a Covid test and tested positive, but he had to do two tests. So on Tuesday he tested negative, but then on Thursday evening he tested positive again," he said.

According to the NCF's selection policy, Martin Freyer was next in line to go, after being selected as Craven's back-up in 2020, but when he made himself unavailable, De Lange, who was the back-up rider to Alex Miller in the mountain bike category, was selected.

"I called Martin and asked if he could go, but the real gentleman that he is, he declined and said he was not fit enough, so then we called Tristan. He was speechless, and when I saw him on Saturday, he was still in a state of disbelief, but he's very eager and determined to make Namibia proud. I think he is a suitable replacement - there is about 4 000m of climbing on the course, so we needed to select a good climber, and Tristan is still in top form and very fit," he said.

"I'm disappointed that I can't go, but Mannie is the right candidate to manage the team - he knows exactly how the Olympic Games operate. The fact that the NCF is still in a position to get four cyclists to the Olympic Games is a huge achievement for Namibian cycling," he added.

Craven, meanwhile, could not hide his disappointment.

"I have been dreaming about Tokyo 2020 basically since the Rio Olympics ended in 2016. I have been working towards it specifically and pig-headedly since the end of 2017 - that's four years now that I've been working specifically towards this goal. So, a lot of time and effort and personal finances have gone towards this and it all changed from one little virus.

"I caught the virus on a training ride with three other people - one person had it, but the two other people did not get it. If I can catch the virus on a training ride, I think its extremely scary and people really need to be careful," he added.

"I am unvaccinated and that is not by choice - my wife and I are based in Spain, where we have been fighting the system for months. We have been doing everything in our power to get the vaccine, but the bureaucratic system to get registered has just been crazy and two hours after I tested positive I got a phone call saying I can come in for my vaccine and that was pretty hard," he said.

Craven, however, said he backed De Lange as a suitable replacement.

"I'm obviously gutted, but I'm very happy that Namibia could still fill my place and that Tristan got the place, because in the selection races, the national championships and at the Argus Cycle Race, he was really impressive. It's been great to see how he has developed over the years and to see his tactical know-how and strength, even though he's mostly a mountain biker and almost never does road racing. I think it's just an absolutely beautiful opportunity for someone like him to be able to go to the Olympic Games," he said.