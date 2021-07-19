Namibia: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Pandemic

19 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

President Hage Geingob said Namibia has made concerted efforts in ensuring that borders with Angola remain open to strengthen and promote business and economic relations amid the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Geingob was speaking in Angola at the weekend on behalf of observer countries associated to the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP).

Created on 17 July 1996, the CPLP encompasses Brazil, Angola, Cabo Verde, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, and Timor-Leste while states like Uruguay, Senegal, Japan, Namibia, Turkey and the Czech Republic are associate observers.

"We may have different languages, but we all share the common language of the struggle against colonialism. Now, we share the common language

of the struggle against poverty, corruption and Covid-19," stated Geingob during the 13th summit held in Angola's capital, Luanda.

He said the challenges brought about by the pandemic have not stopped the member states of the CPLP from pursuing their ambitions, and applauded the progress made in the development of the draft agreement on mobility amongst the member states.

"The Africa Continental Free-Trade Area has brought much promise to the development of industries that will create jobs and grow economies. This will greatly benefit cooperation at the level of CPLP as 70% of its members are from the continent of Africa," shared Geingob.

As one of the observer states, Namibia joins hands with CPLP members to strengthen local, regional and global governance architecture. "It is the unity that will bring about a world free from poverty and hunger; it is the unity that will guarantee our peace and security, and deliver the promise of economic development and prosperity," the President added. Geingob said the values of international cooperation and multilateralism that underpin the CPLP are fundamental for the promotion and strengthening of peace and security and socioeconomic development. The CPLP was founded on the principle of solidarity under three main objectives for the organisation: political and diplomatic coordination, cooperation in all areas, and the promotion and diffusion of the Portuguese language.

