Kenya Stun Egypt to Qualify for Fiba Afrobasket Finals

17 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Kenya booked a ticket to the 2021 Women's Afrobasket finals after beating Egypt 99- 83 in the final of the 2021 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Zone 5 Qualifiers at Kigali Arena.

It was an entertaining and highly competitive game from beginning to end.

The Kenyans sensed victory towards the end of the fourth quarter as power forward Felmas Koranga and her teammates went 91-79 over the Egyptians.

Chants from the technical bench filled the otherwise empty Kigali Arena as the East African side dominated the game to end Egypt's unbeaten run in a match that earned them a ticket to the Finals scheduled from September 17-22, in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Kenyan Small Forward Victoria Reynolds scored game-high 25 points in the final game, a performance that earned her the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament prize.

In an earlier match, Rwanda won third place after beating South Sudan 83- 56.

Meanwhile, South Sudan finished in fourth place in their first-ever international debut at the FIBA Women's AfroBasket 2021 Zone 5 Qualifiers. They ended the tournament without a single win.

Top five players of the tournament

Best Point Guard: Nyaduoth Gach Loc (South Sudan)

Best Shooting Guard: Tierra Henderson (Rwanda)

Best Small Forward: Victoria Reynolds (Kenya)

Best Power Forward: Felmas Koranga (Kenya)

Best Center: Raneem El Gedawy (Egypt)

Final Kenya 99- 83 Egypt

Third-place Rwanda 83- 56 South Sudan

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X