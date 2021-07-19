Kenya Stun Egypt to Qualify for Fiba Afrobasket Finals

Kenya booked a ticket to the 2021 Women's Afrobasket finals after beating Egypt 99- 83 in the final of the 2021 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Zone 5 Qualifiers at Kigali Arena.

It was an entertaining and highly competitive game from beginning to end.

The Kenyans sensed victory towards the end of the fourth quarter as power forward Felmas Koranga and her teammates went 91-79 over the Egyptians.

Chants from the technical bench filled the otherwise empty Kigali Arena as the East African side dominated the game to end Egypt's unbeaten run in a match that earned them a ticket to the Finals scheduled from September 17-22, in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Kenyan Small Forward Victoria Reynolds scored game-high 25 points in the final game, a performance that earned her the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament prize.

In an earlier match, Rwanda won third place after beating South Sudan 83- 56.

Meanwhile, South Sudan finished in fourth place in their first-ever international debut at the FIBA Women's AfroBasket 2021 Zone 5 Qualifiers. They ended the tournament without a single win.

Top five players of the tournament

Best Point Guard: Nyaduoth Gach Loc (South Sudan)

Best Shooting Guard: Tierra Henderson (Rwanda)

Best Small Forward: Victoria Reynolds (Kenya)

Best Power Forward: Felmas Koranga (Kenya)

Best Center: Raneem El Gedawy (Egypt)

Final Kenya 99- 83 Egypt

Third-place Rwanda 83- 56 South Sudan