Rwanda: Eid-Al Adha - Muslims Urged to Pray From Home

17 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Muslims in Rwanda are preparing to celebrate Eid-Al Adha while coping with all restrictions in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's holy festivity will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20 which has been declared a holiday by the Ministry of Public Service and Labour.

Eid-Al Adha is normally celebrated by a prayer and slaughtering of lamb, cow or goat and meat is freely shared among Muslims as well as non-Muslims in the community.

However, it will be a different picture in Kigali city and other eight districts placed under the lockdown since Saturday July 17.

Accordkng to Sheikh Suleiman Mbarushimana, the Spokesperson of the Rwanda Muslims Council, meat will this time round be distributed door to door.

"After slaughtering the sacrifices at Nyabugogo slaughterhouse, there will be a team in charge of distributing all the meat pieces to people in nearby communities," explained Mbarushimana.

"This will be conducted in high regard to Covid-19 measures and with the help of youth volunteers and grassroots authorities," he added, explaining that there will also be slaughtering in different provinces.

Sheikh Mbarushimana also disclosed that in this celebration, 500 animals will be slaughtered which is less compared to the previous years where over 2,000 were slaughtered during the celebrations.

Regarding prayers which normally brings together believers on the morning of this day, Mbarushimana said this will not happen in Kigali and the districts under lockdown.

He said that prayers will be done from home.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X