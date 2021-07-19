Nigeria: 16 Dead, 9 Injured in Osun Auto Accidents

19 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

Sixteen persons, including six children, were killed in three different road accidents in Osun State within two days.

Fourteen persons were killed in Ilesa-Akure express road accident on Saturday, while two person were reported dead on Gbongan-Osogbo road, yesterday.

Osun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr Paul Okpe, in a statement by the command spokesperson, Agnes Ogungbemi, yesterday, said the Ilesa-Akure road accident occurred at Powerline area in Ipetu-Ijesa around 5:30p.m., on Saturday.

He said apart from the six children killed in the incident, four males and some females also died, while two others were injured.

Okpe added that an articulated vehicle (Howo-Sinotruck) with number plate, BAU 171 ZE, collided with a Toyota Siennawith number plate, KRD 842 GY.

He said: "We received a distressed call at 5:45p.m., on Saturday evening about an accident on Ipetu-Ijesa-Ilesa Highway, involving two vehicles.

"Our men arrived at the location at 5:50 pm and met dead bodies at the scene. We evacuated the deceased to the nearest morgue at the Wesley Hospital in Ilesa. We also took the four injured persons to the hospital."

Meanwhile, the incident, yesterday, involved a Previa mini bus with number plate, GNN 57 XD, and occurred around Niger Cat dockyard, Gbongan at 12.40 p.m.

Okpe, who blamed the incident on loss of concentration by the driver, said two persons died while five others were injured.

He added that the injured victims were taken to private hospitals while the dead victims were deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital in Ile-Ife, OAUTH, morgue.

Also, two persons were injured in a dual auto accident involving a DAF truck with number plate, KNT 24 XP, and a C180 Mercedes Benz with number plate, BM 307 AKD around 2.09 p.m. at Eleweran area, Old Ede road, Ife.

