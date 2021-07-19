Kenya's Ogallo Eyes Taekwondo Medal in Tokyo

17 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Faith Ogallo, Kenya's sole representative in the Taekwondo discipline at the Tokyo Olympics, has exuded confidence of attaining a podium finish at the very least.

Ogallo is the third athlete to represent Kenya in the Olympics in this discipline in the past decade, but this feat doesn't faze her, after the late Dickson Wamwiri and Milka Akinyi.

"I've trained well for this challenge which is the biggest in my career so far. I am certain of making an impact at the event," the 27-year old said.

Ogallo will leave for Tokyo on Saturday, July, 17, 2021, and link up with her 16 competitors from around the world.

"I plan to do some light training in Tokyo including stretches that are now part of my routine which I believe will play a big part once I get to the main arena during the day of the competition," she explained to Nairobi News.

Ogallo is accompanied by head coach Jack Eliakim Otieno and is optimistic about winning a medal.

The Batchelor of Arts student at Kibabii University in Bungoma has previously competed in basketball, football, and rugby.

The fighter who also doubles as an environmentalist in Kenya and quotes the late Prof Wangari Mathai as her role model also aims to change the Kenyan climate fight by encouraging the youths to plant as many trees as to achieve the Kenyan vision 2030.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X