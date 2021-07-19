Gambia: Profile - Ebrima Sorry Buaro Set to Break Olympics Record

Gambia's top swimmer, Ebrima Sorry Buaro has set his sight on securing the best timing of his career to date when he competes at this year's Tokyo Olympic Games in Gambian colours. He is currently in high gear in his preparations for the Olympics Games.

The Tanji-born young swimmer promised to give his best for the country when he takes to the pool.

The 20-year old national record holder in a 100-meter freestyle race in both 25m and 50 meter pools noted that it is every athlete's dream to take part in the Olympics. He will therefore make most of his opportunity to put smiles on Gambians' faces.

He stated that "the Olympic Games are essential in athletes' career and a dream for every athlete to take part in. I will therefore give my best during the Games to secure my best timing."

Ebrima was in 2019 awarded a scholarship by the Federation International De Natation (FINA) to train for one year at the FINA High-Performance Center in Dakar, Senegal. He said that he feels proud that he will be representing The Gambia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ebrima, who specialises in freestyle and butterfly sprints was the winner of the first organised National Swimming Championship and is looking forward to making a difference in his career. Up today, he is the best sprinter in the country.

He made his first debut at short course of the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m)held from 11 to 16 December 2018 in Hangzhou, China, where he was ranked 115th place for the 25m-meter And freestyle race.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Olympics Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2019, he competed at the long course of the 18th FINA World Aquatics Championships, held in Gwangju, South Korea, from 12 to 28 July 2019. The city had previously hosted the 2015 Summer Universiade aquatics events in the same venues. He clocked a timing of 27.83 seconds

A month after that, he competed at the 2019 African Games in Rabat for the first time. Burro competed in the men's 50-metre freestyle event and the men's 100-metre freestyle event.

In 2020, Ebrima was one of three Gambian swimmers in the 7th Africa Zone 2 Swimming Championship held in Accra, Ghana.

FINA has been reviewing the potential of swimmers across five continents over the years to provide support to national Associations. The ultimate goal of the FINA scholarships programme is to identify, prepare and qualify a limited number of athletes aspiring to participate in the next FINA World Championships and Olympic Games.

Gambian swimmers have over the years been travelling to neighbouring Senegal to train when preparing for international competitions because The Gambia does not have a 50m Olympic standard pool. Local swimmers have lately been using the QCity Swimming pool in Bijilo for training.

Mr. Buoaro has just return from a month training camp in Senegal at the FINa Center to better prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.