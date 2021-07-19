Gambia: Moherst Launches National TVET Alumni Network

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) in collaboration with International Trade Centre (ITC) on Thursday launched the National Technical and Vocational Education and Training at a ceremony held at the Ministry's conference hall in Bijilo.

The Ministry and TVET stakeholders are currently implementing the National TVET Road Map 2020/2024 and the strategic objectives of the roadmap is to provide mechanisms in addressing challenges through planned activities, institutions peers, students and wider stakeholders.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training is an education and training which provides knowledge and skills for employment. It also uses formal, non-formal and informal learning, as TVET is being recognised to be a crucial vehicle for social equity inclusion and sustainable development.

Speaking at the launch Isreal D. Aseweje, president of the National TVET Alumni Network, outlined that TVET alumni is an umbrella body that is introduced to promote and come up with good policies that will be implemented for the development of the country.

The alumni, he added, is also designed to strengthen good relationship amongst them, sharing ideas and skills.

"Part of our project is mentorship, partnership and supporting a workforce to give back to their various institutions." he said

For his part, Madi O. Jatta, deputy permanent secretary, admin and Finance at the Ministry, stated that the role of the Ministry is to develop the human capacity stock of the country as prescribed in the Gambia Tertiary and Higher Education Policy 2014/2024 as well as the education sector policy 2016-2030.

"The blueprint mandated the Ministry to not only develop the skilled human resources but to provide a an enabling environment for structures as alumni to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of TVET. Scholarships have been awarded to deserving students over years and the ministry will continue to build the capacity of student."

While congratulating the national team of alumni network for their foresight in conceiving such outstanding ideas, he equally thanked the ITC for their tireless support towards the initiative.

Fatoumatta Jallow, coordinator of YEP and International Trade Center representing Yusupha Keita, expressed delight to be associated with the event and to support the idea of young people in the country.

"We are glad to be part of the development of youth because we are the future leaders."