Gambia: Wallidan Eye to Convalesce in 1st Tier

Wallidan FC are eyeing to recover in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League when they rub shoulders with Waa Banjul in their week twenty-four clash today, Friday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 8 p.m.

The Blue boys are occupying third-place on the league table with 34 points after twenty-three league matches.

Wallidan FC, who slipped to Fortune FC 2-1 in their last league outing last week, will clash to Waa Banjul to convalesce in the country's elite league.

Waa Banjul will tussle to bang Wallidan to secure good position on the league table.