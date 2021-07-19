Gambia: Wallidan Eye to Convalesce in 1st Tier

16 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Wallidan FC are eyeing to recover in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League when they rub shoulders with Waa Banjul in their week twenty-four clash today, Friday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 8 p.m.

The Blue boys are occupying third-place on the league table with 34 points after twenty-three league matches.

Wallidan FC, who slipped to Fortune FC 2-1 in their last league outing last week, will clash to Waa Banjul to convalesce in the country's elite league.

Waa Banjul will tussle to bang Wallidan to secure good position on the league table.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X