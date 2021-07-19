Gambia: Falcons Edge Closer to Gain Promotion to 1st Division

Falcons are edge closer to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League after defeating Steve Biko 2-1 in their week twenty-seven fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Wednesday.

The Abuko based-team need to win their next league outing to gain automatic promotion to the country's elite league.

Falcons are nine points clear ahead of Samger, who slipped Red Hawks 1-0 in their previous league match.

The Abuko based-team now clutched 59 points after twenty-seven league matches.

Steve Biko remained seventh-place on the second division league table with 39 points in twenty-seven league matches.