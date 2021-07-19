Gambia: Falcons Edge Closer to Gain Promotion to 1st Division

16 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Falcons are edge closer to gain promotion to The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League after defeating Steve Biko 2-1 in their week twenty-seven fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Wednesday.

The Abuko based-team need to win their next league outing to gain automatic promotion to the country's elite league.

Falcons are nine points clear ahead of Samger, who slipped Red Hawks 1-0 in their previous league match.

The Abuko based-team now clutched 59 points after twenty-seven league matches.

Steve Biko remained seventh-place on the second division league table with 39 points in twenty-seven league matches.

