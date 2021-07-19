Gambia: GFF to Expand 1st and 2nd Division Leagues Next Season

16 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will expand both the first and second division leagues next season.

According to GFF communications department, the first division league will be expanded from 14 to 16 teams while the second division will be expanded to 18-team league as opposed to the current 16.

The new league would be formed as follow: The first top two finishers in the current second division league will automatically be promoted to the first division while the third, fourth, fifth and sixth place teams will compete in a playoff format with only the winner progressing to the first division.

The last two finishers in the second division will be relegated to their various regional third division leagues.

This will leave the current 16-team second division league with 10 teams. Then, the last two from the first division will be relegated to the second division to make it 12 teams which would be joined by six teams coming from the regions to make it an 18-team league.

The champions of Banjul, Kanifing and West Coast will gain automatic promotion to the second division, while champions of the four provincial regions will be split into two groups.

The two teams to win their ties will gain automatic promotion and the two losers will play a one-legged playoff with the winner taking the third provincial slot to the second division.

Meanwhile the two provincial regional leagues have been completed. In Lower River Region, Dibba Oil FC were crowned champions while the Upper River Region league ended with Wagadou FC winning the regional title.

The North Bank Region league final will be held on 31 July 2021 between Kunta Kinteh FC of Toubakolong and River United of Farafenni. The Central River Region league is still a long way from completion.

