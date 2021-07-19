Gambia: Spotlight - Black Thunder, Revolutionary Artiste Philanthropy

Born in the northern part of The Gambia, Saikou Kanteh, popularly known as Black Thunder, is a songwriter, Afro- Reggae and Dancehall artiste based in Bern, Switzerland.

His passion for music began when he was seven years old in a village where poverty is widespread. Because of water and electricity deficiency, and lack of proper school system, from tender age, he was determined to use music to speak for the voiceless and for better conditions.

At that age, he had already started a band with his friends. He later decided to consider music asa career of choice.

Shortly afterwards, he met a popular local producer called Papis who brought him to studio. In 2002 he recorded his maiden single called 'Liberate From Action' at TJrecord.

In 2004 he relocated to Milan, Italy to pursue music studies for two years. After completing hisstudies, he went into the studio to record more music and later founded a band. His musical journey began taking shape and saw him touring Europe with his band.

In 2009, he left Italy for Bern, Switzerland where he launched a solo career and signed contract with Likkle Lion Record in Geneva. While in Bern, he continually recorded music, worked with different producers and was regarded as revolutionary and humanitarian artiste.

In 2014, he signed another contract with Atomic Dog Record in Bern. In 2015, he toured The Gambia where he had eight concerts. All the proceeds were donated to schools, hospitals and youths development projects.

In 2016, he made his debut performance at Flag Flow High Senegambia, a musical platform meant to showcase Senegambian artistes in Europe where he was awarded as the best stage performer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2018, he formed 'Movementality' as his performing band across the world now Basic Foundation Band.

Black Thunder and 'Movementality' are playing in Switzerland at African Festivals and in Germany, Italy, Malta and Austria in different cities.

In December 2019 he toured The Gambia again and also empower youths in sports, music and education by building schools, supporting football tournaments and mentoring young artistes to stardom.

In 2021, Black Thunder returns Gambia again toured with Black Energy Sound raise funds for his foundation Black Thunder Unity Foundation aimed at supporting the young people in skills education, women empowerment, health care and less privileges people in the society.

His hit songs are: 'Sugar baby' 'She is angry' '100 millions', 'Yes I Pray', 'Gambia be wise,' 'Love again', 'Can't stop the fire', Never Chat', 'Nation girls' and 'Jahouya', 'Give them visa' , 'World in

trouble' , 'Sexy Lady', 'Worriors', 'Jah on your way'.

He is currently working hard in the studio to produce an Afro album coming soon. He is also the chief executive of Black Thunder Unity Foundation aims at mentoring, inspiring the younger generations to stardom. And also to empower less privileged communities in basic need like education, health and women empowerment in production sector.