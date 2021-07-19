Cameroon: Afcon 2021 Total Energies - Liaison Officers Sharpen Skills

A two-day training seminar kicked off in Yaounde yesterday July 15, 2021.

In preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON) in Cameroon, some 24 Team Liaison Officers and six Referee Liaison Officers recently designated by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, who doubles as the President of the Local Organising Committee of the competition, are currently improving their skills in Yaounde. This is in a two-day training seminar opened yesterday July 15, 2021 by the Director of Tournament, Michel Dissake Mbarga.

In a bid to globally attain the objective of organising an outstanding competition in Cameroon, the director urged the liaison officers of the Tournament Department to play their role as a point of contact for their assigned teams, linking the local organising committee and the groups by assisting with daily schedules and resolving any problems that may arise. He told them to be upright in carrying out their duties so as not to tarnish the image of the country but rather brandish the nation as a land of legendary hospitality. The Director of Tournament underlined that the liaison officers should be those who can bring up solutions rather than pose problems. He equally called on the trainers to have all in place to dish out the necessary knowledge that will permit the liaison officers perform their role in the best manner.

On agenda of Day 1 of the training yesterday, the trainees were drilled on the contours of the 2021 Total Energies AFCON in Cameroon and familiarize themselves with the stadium and training field. Today, July 16, 2021, the learners will be working on the general aspects of volunteering and the specific missions of liaison officers. Concretely, the participants of the seminar will be enlightened on their specific role in linking the teams and the different technical commissions including security, lodging, and transportation amongst others.