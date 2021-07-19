Cameroon: Cricket - Cup of Cameroon Finals This Weekend

16 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The final of the 16th edition of the Cricket Joint Domestic League and Cup of Cameroon will take place in Olembe, Yaounde, on Sunday July 18, 2021.

The weekend will be special especially for lovers of cricket. The event will be the final of the 16th edition of the Cricket Joint Domestic League and Cup of Cameroon. Organised by the Cameroon Cricket Federation (FECACRICKET), the competition brings together 12 (men) and 10 (women) clubs from across the country. The competition will unfold in the men and women's category. The finals have been slated for Sunday July 18, 2021 at the playgrounds adjacent to the Olembe Sports Complex in Yaounde.

This weekend's competition will mark the end of the 2021 cricket season in Cameroon. For 11 days the 12 men's clubs competed in the championship phase in three groups while in the women's championship the ten clubs were divided into two groups. During the semi-finals that took place on Tuesday July 13, 2021, Emergence Cricket Club of Mvog-Ada beat Queens Eleven Cricket Club of Mendong 85-84 runs in the women's competition. Still in the women's game Falcons Cricket Club of Yaounde beat Baroness Cricket Club of Mendong 56-52 runs. In the men's category, Kop Pioneers Cricket Club of Yaounde thrashed Cheetahs Cricket Club of Bamenda 157-77 runs while Sixers Cricket Club of Edea beat Pathfinders Cricket Club of Yaounde 57-60 runs. For the finals on Sunday, Emergence Ladies Cricket Club of Mvog-Ada will face Falcons Cricket Club of Yaounde in the women's competition and Kop Pioneers Cricket Club will clash with Sixers Cricket Club of Edea in the men's category.

The President of FECACRICKET, Victor Agbor Nso said the evaluation of cricket has so far been positive. "The Cricket Domestic League and Cup of Cameroon phases have been palpitating, emotional and very interesting. Both the women and men's teams have technically and tactically demonstrated matured cricket on the pitch. We are satisfied at FECACRICKET with the huge following and popularity that cricket is fast gaining in our country. Hopefully the finals on Sunday will announce more cricket spectacles for both athletes and spectators," he said.

