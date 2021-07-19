Cameroon: Decentralisation - NASLA Reviews Additional Grant Budget

16 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was during a third extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors chaired by Mouhtar Ousmane Mey on July 15, 2021.

Board members of the National School of Local Administration (NASLA) have met in an extraordinary meeting in Yaounde to review and integrate an additional FCFA one billion grant from the Head of State into the budget of the institution. The meeting was chaired by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Mouhtar Ousmane Mey in Yaounde on July 15, 2021.

The additional money takes the total budget of NASLA to FCFA five billion, nine hundred and forty-seven million, nine hundred and twelve thousand, six hundred and forty.

Edifying the press on the extraordinary session, the Director General of NASLA, Tanyitiku Enohachuo Bayee said it was principally concreted to the examination of an amendment of the budget of NASLA. "The budget had been adopted in a budgetary session at the beginning of the year as the law provides. Luckily for NASLA, we received an additional FCFA one billion grant from the Head of State. The present session is to integrate and ventilate this additional one billion into the NASLA budget," he explained.

As concerns the functioning, the Director General noted that the school has been operational and the administrative structures are functioning properly. "We have trained and recently graduated the last batch of former CEFAM. We have also done the recruitment for our first in-service cycle training of 300 trainees who will be starting on August 2, 2021. We have also recruited our part-time teachers. NASLA is also in a programme of infrastructural development. We have in the last few months increased our learning capacity by 240 spaces. There is an Amphitheatre currently being constructed alongside a gymnasium, pedagogic structures, and office buildings, he stated.

Tanyitiku Enohachuo Bayee further stated that the priority of NASLA is to increase capacity building within the framework of decentralisation and local development. "We are also conscious that part of our public or clients are workers of regional and local councils who cannot sometimes leave their job sides to come and study in Buea for six months. So we are developing a distance learning platform which will permit us to reach out to them. We are also intending to upgrade our research capability and our library so that we become a reference in matters of decentralisation and local development," the Director General stated.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X