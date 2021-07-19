Cameroon: Decentralisation - NASLA Reviews Additional Grant Budget

This was during a third extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors chaired by Mouhtar Ousmane Mey on July 15, 2021.

Board members of the National School of Local Administration (NASLA) have met in an extraordinary meeting in Yaounde to review and integrate an additional FCFA one billion grant from the Head of State into the budget of the institution. The meeting was chaired by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Mouhtar Ousmane Mey in Yaounde on July 15, 2021.

The additional money takes the total budget of NASLA to FCFA five billion, nine hundred and forty-seven million, nine hundred and twelve thousand, six hundred and forty.

Edifying the press on the extraordinary session, the Director General of NASLA, Tanyitiku Enohachuo Bayee said it was principally concreted to the examination of an amendment of the budget of NASLA. "The budget had been adopted in a budgetary session at the beginning of the year as the law provides. Luckily for NASLA, we received an additional FCFA one billion grant from the Head of State. The present session is to integrate and ventilate this additional one billion into the NASLA budget," he explained.

As concerns the functioning, the Director General noted that the school has been operational and the administrative structures are functioning properly. "We have trained and recently graduated the last batch of former CEFAM. We have also done the recruitment for our first in-service cycle training of 300 trainees who will be starting on August 2, 2021. We have also recruited our part-time teachers. NASLA is also in a programme of infrastructural development. We have in the last few months increased our learning capacity by 240 spaces. There is an Amphitheatre currently being constructed alongside a gymnasium, pedagogic structures, and office buildings, he stated.

Tanyitiku Enohachuo Bayee further stated that the priority of NASLA is to increase capacity building within the framework of decentralisation and local development. "We are also conscious that part of our public or clients are workers of regional and local councils who cannot sometimes leave their job sides to come and study in Buea for six months. So we are developing a distance learning platform which will permit us to reach out to them. We are also intending to upgrade our research capability and our library so that we become a reference in matters of decentralisation and local development," the Director General stated.