Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance a Bunch of Mad, Heartless People - Zanu-PF

Zanu PF has described the MDC Alliance as a political outfit stuffed with mad, heartless and irresponsible people who are always fabricating falsehoods against the ruling party.

This comes after messages went viral on social media at the weekend indicating that Zanu PF was pushing for Parliament to have a law that will criminalise the wearing of miniskirts and trousers by women in Zimbabwe.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com on Sunday, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo blamed the MDC for originating the message "in order to score cheap political goals".

"Absolute nonsense. Total madness. Whoever originated that message is a very irresponsible person. There is no such thing at all," Khaya Moyo told Newzimbabwe.com.

In a subsequent statement, Khaya Moyo accused an unnamed Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) and opposition MDC Alliance for fabricating the message which he termed "fake news".

"The Revolutionary Party distances itself from circulating fake news saying the party is lobbying or mooting for the disbandment of miniskirts and trousers for women. The fake news whose origins has been traced to an NGO allied to opposition parties reflect the views of that organisation and its handlers who have no respect for women, women rights and our culture," added Moyo warning the MDC Alliance.

"This false story reflects a new low for the opposition MDC Alliance. Zanu PF reminds political players that spreading fake news in the name of our leadership or Party as part of the so called misinformation and disinformation agenda shall never shall never salvage their falling political fortunes or heal their factionalism and splits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The people of Zimbabwe know too well what Zanu PF, the Party of the masses stands for because it is theirs and in now way, can they be misled by these desperate fake news being peddling," Khaya Moyo's statement further reads.

Khaya Moyo castigated MDC Alliance alleging it was peddling the fake news in the name of acting national Political Commissar Patrick Chinamasa at a time when he is not well after being involved in a road accident recently.

"What is disturbing and heartless is that the fake news is being generated in the name of our Acting Political Commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa by heartless MDC Alliance groups at a time when Cde Chinamasa in being indisposed and recovering at home after an accident recently. These shameless level of desperation reflect immaturity, childish mentality and an uncultured disposition in the MDC Alliance. Surely, these opposition malcontents have become headless lost minds and need our prayers and sympathy and not ridicule."

Moyo also highlighted that the trousers had no gender during the struggle for independence.

"During the independence struggle, combat men and women fought the colonial rule and trousers had no gender."