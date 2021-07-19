Namibia: Oshana Police Enforce Partial Lockdown Measures

19 July 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Oshakati — The police in Oshana at the weekend patrolled the streets of Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa as the nation battles a Covid-19 third wave.

During the patrol, police made some arrests and issued various warnings to curfew transgressors. The patrol team was led by the head of operations Deputy Commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa.

Some of the highlights at Oshakati included the arrest of a man who was wanted for housebreaking and theft.

The man, who has been on the run for about three months since the case was opened against him, is notorious for allegedly terrorising residents at Uupundi informal settlement. Another man at Oshakati was also arrested following a chase after he attempted to evade the police at Ekuku. The man, who was driving a silver Golf, was arrested at a house where he had sought refuge. At the time the police arrived at the house, the man had gone into the house to hide.

Police spokesperson Inspector Thomas Aiyambo said the case will be investigated further as it is suspected the fleeing suspect had hidden items that he had in the car in the house where he was found.

Aiyambo, however, expressed concern over non-compliance with Covid-19 public health regulations.

"The people are still moving after the curfew which is very bad," said Aiyambo. Despite the limited resources, Aiyambo said the police will continue to do their best to ensure that law and order is maintained in the region.

In addition to the arrests, the police also seized weapons and knives from those who were found on the streets.

Although there were minimal movements after curfew, it became less along the night. At the informal settlements, people were still observed to be returning home after the curfew.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X