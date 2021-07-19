Namibia: Oshana Police Enforce Partial Lockdown Measures

Oshakati — The police in Oshana at the weekend patrolled the streets of Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa as the nation battles a Covid-19 third wave.

During the patrol, police made some arrests and issued various warnings to curfew transgressors. The patrol team was led by the head of operations Deputy Commissioner Ottilie Kashuupulwa.

Some of the highlights at Oshakati included the arrest of a man who was wanted for housebreaking and theft.

The man, who has been on the run for about three months since the case was opened against him, is notorious for allegedly terrorising residents at Uupundi informal settlement. Another man at Oshakati was also arrested following a chase after he attempted to evade the police at Ekuku. The man, who was driving a silver Golf, was arrested at a house where he had sought refuge. At the time the police arrived at the house, the man had gone into the house to hide.

Police spokesperson Inspector Thomas Aiyambo said the case will be investigated further as it is suspected the fleeing suspect had hidden items that he had in the car in the house where he was found.

Aiyambo, however, expressed concern over non-compliance with Covid-19 public health regulations.

"The people are still moving after the curfew which is very bad," said Aiyambo. Despite the limited resources, Aiyambo said the police will continue to do their best to ensure that law and order is maintained in the region.

In addition to the arrests, the police also seized weapons and knives from those who were found on the streets.

Although there were minimal movements after curfew, it became less along the night. At the informal settlements, people were still observed to be returning home after the curfew.