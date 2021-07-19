Egypt: Youth Min. Lays Foundation Stone of New Youth Center in 15th of May City

16 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi laid the foundation stone of a youth center at the social housing project of the 15th of May city.

This came during an inspection tour that the minister made on Friday of several youth centers and clubs in Cairo governorate.

Sobhi said establishing El Mostakbal youth center at the 15th of May city's housing project will be a great addition to the youth centers that the ministry built nationwide.

He added that El Mostakbal is established on an area of 5,000 feddans, adding that it will be a model youth center.

The minister also toured two youth centers, where he opened two social buildings, a football stadium and a swimming pool.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X