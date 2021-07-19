Egypt: Youth Min. Lays Foundation Stone of New Youth Center in 15th of May City

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi laid the foundation stone of a youth center at the social housing project of the 15th of May city.

This came during an inspection tour that the minister made on Friday of several youth centers and clubs in Cairo governorate.

Sobhi said establishing El Mostakbal youth center at the 15th of May city's housing project will be a great addition to the youth centers that the ministry built nationwide.

He added that El Mostakbal is established on an area of 5,000 feddans, adding that it will be a model youth center.

The minister also toured two youth centers, where he opened two social buildings, a football stadium and a swimming pool.

MENA