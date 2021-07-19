Egypt: Interior Ministry Finalizes Preparations to Secure Citizens During Eid Al-Adha Celebrations

The Interior Ministry has finalized preparations to implement a security plan during celebrations of Eid al-Adha holiday as per directives from Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq.

A plan to secure citizens during Eid al-Adha celebrations includes intensified deployment of police personnel in roads and squares, as well as ensuring that shops, malls, restaurants and recreational areas are abiding by the closing times and taking all anti-coronavirus precautionary measures.

The police personnel will be ready to offer all means of assistance to the citizens mainly in case of emergencies as part of the ministry's keenness to abide by human rights standards.

The ministry's bodies will be put on high alert to secure the State's important and vital facilities. Campaigns by supply directorates will be intensified to monitor the markets and the circulation of goods.

MENA