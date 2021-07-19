Egypt Condoles With Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Holland Over Floods' Victims

16 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt offered its condolences on Friday to Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and the Kingdom of Holland over the victims of devastating flash floods.

Floods caused by torrential rain left more than dozens of people dead and hundreds of others missing in western Europe.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

Egypt showed its solidarity with the governments and peoples of these friendly countries in this crisis, the statement added.

