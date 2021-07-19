Egypt: Grand Mufti Praises Sisi's Speech During Launch of 'Decent Life' Initiative

Egypt's Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam has lauded President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's speech Thursday during a ceremony that witnessed the launch of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, which is meant to upgrade Egyptian villages.

In a statement released Friday, Allam praised President Sisi's emphasis that Egypt's national security is a "red line that can never be crossed", and that tendency to peace does not mean letting anyone meddle with Egypt's security.

The mufti called on the Egyptian people to unite and support their loyal political leadership, which he said works day and night to preserve the homeland and achieve the desired achievements and development.

MENA