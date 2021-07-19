Egypt: Irrigation Minister, Congolese PM Probe Bilateral Cooperation

Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati has discussed with Democratic Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde the current status of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, the irrigation minister reviewed the latest developments of the Nile water issue, and the current position as regards the Ethiopian dam negotiations, asserting Egypt's keenness to resume talks in order to reach a just and legally binding agreement for all parties.

That agreement shall meet the aspirations of all parties for development, he said, emphasizing Egypt's keenness on preserving its water rights and achieving the benefits for all parties.

Abdel Aati also pointed out to Egypt and Sudan's demand for the participation of international parties, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations in the negotiating process to actively support the negotiation methodology among the three countries, especially after negotiations have reached an impasse as a result of Ethiopia's intransigence.

In the same regard, the Egyptian minister stressed that Cairo and Khartoum will not accept a unilateral decision with regard to filling and operating the dam.

MENA