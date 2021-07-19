Egypt: Irrigation Minister, Congolese PM Probe Bilateral Cooperation

16 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati has discussed with Democratic Republic of Congo's Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde the current status of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, the irrigation minister reviewed the latest developments of the Nile water issue, and the current position as regards the Ethiopian dam negotiations, asserting Egypt's keenness to resume talks in order to reach a just and legally binding agreement for all parties.

That agreement shall meet the aspirations of all parties for development, he said, emphasizing Egypt's keenness on preserving its water rights and achieving the benefits for all parties.

Abdel Aati also pointed out to Egypt and Sudan's demand for the participation of international parties, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations in the negotiating process to actively support the negotiation methodology among the three countries, especially after negotiations have reached an impasse as a result of Ethiopia's intransigence.

In the same regard, the Egyptian minister stressed that Cairo and Khartoum will not accept a unilateral decision with regard to filling and operating the dam.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
The Fault-Lines of the World's Most Unequal Society
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwandan Capital, Eight Districts Under Covid-19 Lockdown Again
Egypt's Al Ahly Win African Champions League for 10th Time
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Fears for Ethnic Conflict as Situation Escalates in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X