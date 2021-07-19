Zimbabwe: First Capital Bank Closes Branches

In a move meant to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19, First Capital Bank has closed some of its branches to allow for the execution of the Covid-19 protective measures.

The bank on Thursday closed its Harare Street branch and all Masvingo branches to improve the health and safety of its staff and clients.

First Capital Bank said this in a statement informing its customers of the closure of the branches.

"We advise of the temporary closure of our Harare Street and Masvingo Branches from Thursday July 15, 2021 until further notice. This is to allow for the implementation of Covid-19 precautionary measures that will enhance the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.

"Digital platforms remain our recommended transactional channels. If in need please contact the cluster manager for any further assistance. Thank you for your continued support. Stay safe," said the bank.

The bank also closed its Kadoma branch on Wednesday until further notice under the same reasons of implementing Covid-19 preventative measures as per World Health Organisation protocols.

First Capital Bank has, however, advised its clients to utilise its digital platforms as they remain the primary transactional channels being promoted during the pandemic period.

Meanwhile, the bank has reopened its Msasa branch in Harare after implementing the Covid-19 precautionary procedures.

First Capital Bank formerly Barclays Bank is one of the leading banks in Zimbabwe and has operated in the country since 1912 and is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The bank's head office is in Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwe.