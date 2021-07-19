Tunisia: Belgium Floods - Tunisia Presents Condolences to Belgians and Families of Victims

16 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia expressed its deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the Belgian people and the families of the victims of the latest floods that hit several parts of the country and caused significant damage.

Tunisia wishes a speedy recovery to those injured, said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad on Friday.

Torrential rains have fallen over the past few days on part of Europe causing floods described as historic.

More than twenty people have died because of the floods in Belgium, while many others are injured and missing.

A day of mourning will be observed on July 20.

