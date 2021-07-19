Zimbabwe: Four Zanu-PF Members Square Off in Kwekwe Central Primary

19 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Four Zanu PF officials will contest in the ruling party's primary elections for the Kwekwe Central National Assembly seat after they successfully submitted their Curriculum Vitaes Saturday.

Zanu PF Midlands Province Chairperson Daniel Mackenzie Ncube in an interview Sunday said the province has received CVs for prospective candidates in the coming by elections.

"We have pending by elections in Kwekwe Central and Mberengwa South constituencies and several councils in the province. As a party we have called for members to submit their CVs," Ncube said.

He said four prospective candidates have expressed their interest to represent Kwekwe.

The four are former Kwekwe Deputy Mayor John Mapurazi, gold magnet and cleric Kandross Mugabe, State Security Minister Owen Ncube's nephew Energy Ncube and Zanu PF's women's league member Gladys Chimudzeka.

A candidate who emerges victorious will face MDC Alliance's Judith Tobaiwa.

Kwekwe Central fell vacant following the death of Legislator Masango Matambanadzo in suspected food poisoning case last year.

Earlier attempts to choose a parliamentary representative for Zanu PF's Kwekwe candidate ended in chaos as then supporters of two candidates Ncube and Mugabe were engaged in running battles last year.

Police had to be called in to quell the violence.

Some youths in the aftermath of the poll violence were arrested after they threw missiles at police who had been called quell the violence.

The primary elections had to be abandoned following the violence, which left the governing party instituting investigations.

Mackenzie-Ncube said the investigations have now been concluded.

"The investigations are complete what is now required is to make decisions based on the recommendations of the investigations. I cant reveal much on that issue. A decision has to be taken and taken fast so that we don't deteriorate to a situation we will all regret tomorrow," Ncube said.

"It's total madness to be antagonistic just for primary elections, its not the last position within Zanu PF and there is no need for these strong differences. We are preaching that both candidates and their supporters that this is all internal and it should be viewed as such. Healthy differences are encouraged within the party but serious differences as evident in Kwekwe should not be allowed and we are seized with the issue," he said.

