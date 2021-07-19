Egypt: Interior Min. Greets PM, Azhar Imam On Eid Al-Adha

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq on Friday greeted Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and Grand Imam of Al Azhar Ahmed el-Tayyeb on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which starts on Tuesday.

Eid al-Adha is one of the two religious holidays in Islam, which falls on the tenth day of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid Al-Adha marks the beginning of the annual hajj to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God.

MENA