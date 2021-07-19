Egypt: Armed Forces Greet Sisi On Eid Al-Adha

16 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki on Friday sent a cable of greetings to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

In his cable, the defense minister asserted that Armed Forces stand by their wise leadership and are ready to defend the nation.

Chief of Staff Lt. General Mohamed Farid sent a similar cable to President Sisi.

The defense minister and chief of staff also greeted army personnel and those who take part in UN peacekeeping missions on this anniversary.

MENA

